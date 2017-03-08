Anupam Singh has been appointed Assis...

Anupam Singh has been appointed Assistant Director of Sales - MICE at Millennium Airport Hotel Du...

Anupam Singh has been appointed as Assistant Director of Sales - MICE by Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. He brings strong experience to his new role having worked previously with Jumeirah, InterContinental and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

