Al-Qaeda capable of concealing explos...

Al-Qaeda capable of concealing explosive materials in laptop batteries

15 hrs ago

Intelligence obtained in recent weeks found that an al Qaeda affiliate was perfecting techniques for hiding explosives in batteries and battery compartments of electronic devices, which compelled the United States and the U.K.to ban electronics in flights. A US official stated on Wednesday morning that it was chose to ban electronic devices larger than a cellphone on flights departing from certain countries after new intelligence was obtained.

