Airline trade body boss hits out at c...

Airline trade body boss hits out at cabin baggage ban on laptops and tablets

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

The UK and US ban on laptops and tablets in cabin baggage on certain inbound flights has been condemned by a global aviation leader. Alexandre de Juniac, director-general of airline trade body Iata, claimed the new rules are "not an acceptable long-term solution to whatever threat they are trying to mitigate".

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC