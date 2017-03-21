Airline electronics ban already causi...

Airline electronics ban already causing confusion, frustration

16 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The Trump administration's order banning passengers from major airports in the Middle East and North Africa from flying with electronic devices on board is not even a day old and its impact is already being felt. Through WhatsApp and iMessage, CNN asked travelers who would be coming in from the 10 airports covered by the ban how they'd be affected.

