AccorHotels, Rixos Hotels announce strategic partnership

France's AccorHotels and Turkey's Rixos Hotels signed a strategic partnership deal to expand mainly in the luxury segment, Reuters reported March 6. Under a long-term joint venture, both parties said they intended to collaborate, develop and manage Rixos-branded resorts and hotels around the world, according to statements from the companies. Upon closing, both groups will own a 50 percent interest in the joint venture management company.

