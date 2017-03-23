Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital seeking to invest in Saudi Arabia -chairman
Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital PJSC is in talks with potential partners in Saudi Arabia as it looks to diversify investment in some key sectors outside the United Arab Emirates , its chairman said. Saudi Arabia is opening its economy to foreign investment as part of its 2030 vision whereby the Middle Eastern country will rely less on oil and create more jobs for its citizens.
