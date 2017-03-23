Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital seeking to i...

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital seeking to invest in Saudi Arabia -chairman

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital PJSC is in talks with potential partners in Saudi Arabia as it looks to diversify investment in some key sectors outside the United Arab Emirates , its chairman said. Saudi Arabia is opening its economy to foreign investment as part of its 2030 vision whereby the Middle Eastern country will rely less on oil and create more jobs for its citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,383 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC