Abdulla eyes FIA T2 World Championship title

15 hrs ago

Qatari driver Adel Abdulla of Nissan drives over a sand dune in the Al Qudra desert during the Dubai International Baja. Nissan's Adel Abdulla began the defence of his FIA T2 World Championship title by finishing third overall in his Nissan Patrol at the inaugural Dubai International Baja, round two of the prestigious championship for Series Production Cross-Country vehicles, in Dubai yesterday.

Chicago, IL

