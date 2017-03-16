16:02 Nazarbayev invited Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates to EXPO 2017 opening
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev invited Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Astana for an EXPO 2017 opening, Akorda reports.
