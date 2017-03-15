15:30 World's most expensive burger sold for $10,000

A single burger served up on Tuesday before those attending the 'Pink Bite' auction by the Pink Caravan has fetched $10,000, breaking the record for the highest price paid for a burger in the world, reports Gulf News . The burger was prepared by Pink Caravan ambassador Shaikh Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah and cofounder of Musafir.com, in support of Pink Caravan's mission of spreading the message about the importance of early detection to fight breast cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.