12:16 Consul General of Kyrgyzstan, D...

12:16 Consul General of Kyrgyzstan, Dubai Office Director of UAE...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates of the UAE Aibek Mamatbekov on March 29 handed in a consular patent to Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee, Director of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Dubai, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said. Kyrgyzstan attaches a great importance to priority areas of cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian realms as part of implementation of the bilateral agreements reached during the official visit of President Almazbek Atambayev to the United Arab Emirates in 2014, Consul Mamatbekov said during a meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC