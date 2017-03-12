12:16 Consul General of Kyrgyzstan, Dubai Office Director of UAE...

Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates of the UAE Aibek Mamatbekov on March 29 handed in a consular patent to Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee, Director of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Dubai, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said. Kyrgyzstan attaches a great importance to priority areas of cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian realms as part of implementation of the bilateral agreements reached during the official visit of President Almazbek Atambayev to the United Arab Emirates in 2014, Consul Mamatbekov said during a meeting.

