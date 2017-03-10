10:17 More than 600 tons of toys made in China imported to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports annually about 700 tons of toys from 50 countries of the world, including Russia, Turkey, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, USA, and more than 600 tons are from China, reports Kyrgyzstan imported toys for 363,568,100 som or $5,125,500 in the nine months, according to the date of the Ministry of Economy. China is the main toy exporter of Kyrgyzstan having delivered toys for 343,353,500 som or $4,839,900.
