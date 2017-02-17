Bad Neuenahr: Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs took part in the meeting of the Quadrilateral Committee on Yemen, which was held in the German city, Bad Neuenahr, near Koln on Thursday. Present at the meeting were Adel Al Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia , Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates , Rex Wayne Tillerson, Secretary of State of the United States of America , Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom and Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen.

