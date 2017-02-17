Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minist...

Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Bad Neuenahr: Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs took part in the meeting of the Quadrilateral Committee on Yemen, which was held in the German city, Bad Neuenahr, near Koln on Thursday. Present at the meeting were Adel Al Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia , Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates , Rex Wayne Tillerson, Secretary of State of the United States of America , Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom and Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... 7 hr USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC