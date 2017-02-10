Workers extend strike at CNR's Ivory ...

Workers extend strike at CNR's Ivory Coast oil and gas fields

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 11 Workers have extended a strike indefinitely at Canadian Natural Resources' Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast, the SISPOO oil workers union said on Saturday. A 72-hour strike was called early on Wednesday over the firing of workers and was extended on Friday after the parties failed to reach an agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,776,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC