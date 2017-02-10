Workers extend strike at CNR's Ivory Coast oil and gas fields
Feb 11 Workers have extended a strike indefinitely at Canadian Natural Resources' Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast, the SISPOO oil workers union said on Saturday. A 72-hour strike was called early on Wednesday over the firing of workers and was extended on Friday after the parties failed to reach an agreement.
