We want trade not aid - " Bawumia
The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has told the world that Africa is more interested in trade than aid. Speaking at the fifth annual World Government Summit in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Bawumia said the vision of the Akufo-Addo administration is to establish a strong relationship with the "world driven more by trade than aid."
