View Press Release

His Excellency, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay speaks on 'The Role of Government in Achieving Happiness during the Global Dialogue on Happiness' )--With the World Health Organization expecting depression to rank in the top three biggest diseases within the next 15 years, over 300 global experts, scientists and decision makers met in Dubai today for the first Global Dialogue on Happiness. The conference is a global initiative driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and intends to create a framework for governments to align their policies with the happiness and well-being of their people.

