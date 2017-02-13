VIDEO: Snow falls in the UAE
The National Center for Seismology and Meteorology took to twitter to share the dip in temperature in UAE this morning. They reported that the temperature at 8 am in Jebel Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah reached -2.2 degree Celsius today.
