Uwe Faust has been appointed Group Culinary Director at Jumeirah Group in Dubai, United Arab Emir...
Uwe Faust will report into Helbling and joins the culinary management team. Jumeirah currently operates 215 food and beverage outlets across the Group and its culinary offering is an important part of the Jumeirah guest experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC