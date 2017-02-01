Uwe Faust has been appointed Group Cu...

Uwe Faust has been appointed Group Culinary Director at Jumeirah Group in Dubai, United Arab Emir...

Uwe Faust will report into Helbling and joins the culinary management team. Jumeirah currently operates 215 food and beverage outlets across the Group and its culinary offering is an important part of the Jumeirah guest experience.

