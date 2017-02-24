US oil ticks up for second day on record OPEC output cut compliance

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production, Reuters reported. West Texas Intermediate crude oil added 0.1 percent to $54.10 a barrel by 0023 GMT while benchmark Brent crude oil was yet to start trading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.