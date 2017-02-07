US airlines want Trump to take on their Gulf rivals
Big American airlines have been crying foul over subsidies they say benefit their Middle East rivals for a long time. Will President Donald Trump listen to them? U.S. airline chief executives will bring their grievances directly to the White House on Thursday, when many will meet for the first time with Trump.
Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
