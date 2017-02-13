Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai
A model of EHang 184 and the next generation of Dubai Drone Taxi is seen during the seconde day of the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Dubai hopes to have a passenger-carrying drone buzzing through the skyline of this futuristic city-state in July.
