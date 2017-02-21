United Arab Emirates Wants to Build a City on Mars
The United Arab Emirates has Mars in its sights, not only moving forward on a Mars orbiter but also establishing the first human settlement on the Red Planet by 2117. UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the "Mars 2117 Project" on Feb. 14 during the 5th World Government Summit in Dubai.
