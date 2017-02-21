United Arab Emirates Has a Plan to Co...

United Arab Emirates Has a Plan to Colonize Mars with 600,000 People in 100 Years

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Universe Today

Elon Musk has been rather outspoken in recent years about his plan to create a human settlement on Mars. Stressing the need for a "backup location" for humanity, he has dedicated his company to the creation of a reusable spacecraft that in the coming decades will be able to transport one-hundred people at a time to Mars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universe Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC