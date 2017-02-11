UAE's Mars 2117 Project: Will the red...

UAE's Mars 2117 Project: Will the red planet's first human settlement be Emirati?

Read more: Al Bawaba

UAE has unveiled its "Mars 2117 Project" which aims at its final stage to establish the first inhabitable human settlement in Mars by 2117, in collaboration with major international scientific research institutions. The ambitious project was launched by UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sideline of the 5th World Government Summit.

Chicago, IL

