UAE soldier killed in anti-Houthi operation in Yemen

Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa on February 1, 2017. A United Arab Emirates soldier was killed Saturday in war-torn Yemen as part of a Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi rebels, the country's army command said.

