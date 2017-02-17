UAE seals deal with China's CNPC for ...

UAE seals deal with China's CNPC for onshore oil project

The United Arab Emirates' main state oil company has signed a deal giving China National Petroleum Company an 8 percent stake in a major onshore oil project. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company says CNPC will pay an initial $1.77 billion for the concession operated by the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations, also known as ADCO.

Chicago, IL

