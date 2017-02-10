UAE says expects higher compliance with OPEC, non-OPEC deal

Compliance with a global supply cut deal by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has been high in January and that level of commitment is expected to improve over the next months, the United Arab Emirates Energy Minister said on Sunday. UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016.

