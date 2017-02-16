UAE says Emirati soldier killed in Sa...

UAE says Emirati soldier killed in Saudi-led war in Yemen

6 hrs ago

A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. At least one Saudi-led airstrike near Yemen's rebel-held capital killed at least five people on Wednesday, the country's Houthi rebels and medical officials said.

Chicago, IL

