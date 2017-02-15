UAE ambassador wounded in Afghanistan bombing dies
In this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, file photo released by Emirates News Agency, WAM, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visits Juma Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, who was injured in the Kandahar terrorist attack at Al Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates says its ambassador to Afghanistan has died after sustaining injuries in the January bombing that claimed the lives of five of his compatriots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC