UAE ambassador was departing, not arriving - Riga airport
The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Latvia Hanan Khalfan Obaid Ali Al Madhani was departing from the Riga airport when she was subjected to the security check, not arriving as previously reported by the press, Riga International Airport said LETA.... Read more...
