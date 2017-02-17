U...O O O O U U O U O U Uoeo O U O Usu U O U O O O O1 O O O O O ...

FGB, one of the leading banks in the UAE, has announced the latest score of its Wealth Sentiment Index, which has increased from 1,017.41 in January to 1,020.52 in February, up 0.31% from the previous month. The score was revealed during a ceremony attended by FGB representatives at the FGB Sheikh Zayed Road office in Dubai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.