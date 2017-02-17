Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. in D...

Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. in Dubai to open golf club

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 file photo, a new sign sits on display for the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. U.S. President Donald Trump's two sons in charge of his business empire will attend a closed-door event to mark the opening of the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... 4 hr USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,981,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC