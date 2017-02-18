Trump's defence chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
U.S. President Donald Trump's defence secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East. Jim Mattis, on his debut trip to the region as Pentagon chief, was expected to meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan and U.S. embassy representatives.
