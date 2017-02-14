Trump sons complete a multibillion de...

Trump sons complete a multibillion deal in Dubai

22 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

US President Donald Trump's sons Donald Trump jr and Eric Trump are expected to visit Dubai this week to open a Trump-branded golf complex. Trump's sons will be the guests of honour for the opening of the Trump International Golf Club Dubai on February 18, according to an invitation sent to guests by Dubai-listed developer Damac Properties.

Chicago, IL

