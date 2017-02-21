Travel agents in Oman have to cough up fines for people overstaying on tourist visas in the UAE.
Muscat: People who overstay in the United Arab Emirates on tourist visas are forcing travel agents to demand hefty cash deposits. While an e-visa through the UAE government portal costs just OMR28, in some cases people are being asked to stump up as much as OMR55 and hand over OMR100 cash deposit.
