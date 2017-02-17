Three of six army officials killed in...

Three of six army officials killed in Durban sewer pit incident

SANDF spokesperson, Mafi Mgobozi says three contract workers from the Department of Public Works had been working in a sewer pit within the base when they alerted members to a gas leak. It is understood that men had been working in a partially flooded underground shaft or pit inside a disused building at the Naval Basea s according to a source with knowledge of the incident.

Chicago, IL

