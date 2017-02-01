Thirteen Legal Actions Challenging Trump's Immigration Executive Order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to suspend some immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries -- Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya -- for 90 days, halt the refugee program for 120 days and suspend the admission of Syrian refugees indefinitely. Since the order was signed last Friday, at least 13 lawsuits have been filed around the country, including one from the state of Washington.

