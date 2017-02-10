The world needs science and science n...

The world needs science and science needs women,' UN says ahead of International Day

New York, Feb 11 : 'Female engineers and computer programmers wanted,' is the call from a new United Nations report that shows women are increasingly graduating with life science degrees, but still rare in engineering and computer science, especially in developed economies. An analysis of computer science shows a steady decrease in female graduates since 2000 that is particularly marked in high-income countries, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization found in its UNESCO Science Report: Towards 2030, released yesterday ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, marked annually on 11 February.

