The top five most powerful Emiratis i...

The top five most powerful Emiratis in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

In 2016, Alabbar went from UAE real estate heavyweight at the head of Emaar and Eagle Hills to a big name in food and e-commerce after several acquisitions. UAE nationals occupy the most number of spots on Gulf Business ' annual list of the Top 100 Most Powerful Arabs in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC