The Latest: Louvre attacker near death; said to be Egyptian
A French prosecutor says the man who attacked soldiers in front of the Louvre Museum is believed to be a 29-year-old Egyptian who was living in the United Arab Emirates, but his identity has not been formally confirmed yet. Prosecutor Francois Molins says at a news conference Friday night that the French soldiers' quick reactions put an end to "a terror attack" Friday morning at one of Paris' most iconic tourist attractions.
