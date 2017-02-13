The Latest: Louvre attacker near deat...

The Latest: Louvre attacker near death; said to be Egyptian

A French prosecutor says the man who attacked soldiers in front of the Louvre Museum is believed to be a 29-year-old Egyptian who was living in the United Arab Emirates, but his identity has not been formally confirmed yet. Prosecutor Francois Molins says at a news conference Friday night that the French soldiers' quick reactions put an end to "a terror attack" Friday morning at one of Paris' most iconic tourist attractions.

