The Latest: Etihad to allow passengers from banned countries

The Latest on reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : The United Arab Emirates' national carrier said Saturday its decision follows guidance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection unit at its hub in Abu Dhabi. The airline says it is monitoring developments in the U.S. and that passengers will be subject to screening measures in place before Trump's executive order was issued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.