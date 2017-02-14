The future of WA's economy: Life beyond mining
These cities in the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Canada all once faced the same problem Perth has right now - shifting their economies away from relying so heavily on resources. In their case it was oil and gas: Dubai invested in airlines, tourism and luxury retail, Houston focussed on medicine, education and aeronautics while Edmonton homed in on technology , becoming one of the largest producers of video games on the planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC