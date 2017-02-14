The future of WA's economy: Life beyond mining

These cities in the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Canada all once faced the same problem Perth has right now - shifting their economies away from relying so heavily on resources. In their case it was oil and gas: Dubai invested in airlines, tourism and luxury retail, Houston focussed on medicine, education and aeronautics while Edmonton homed in on technology , becoming one of the largest producers of video games on the planet.

