The future of WA's economy: Life beyond mining

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. These cities in the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Canada all once faced the same problem Perth has right now - shifting their economies away from relying so heavily on resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.