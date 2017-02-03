The Emirati diva is the first female ...

The Emirati diva is the first female singer to perform at the Dubai Opera House.

The Arab world's "Queen" of pop, Ahlam performed a mix of her popular hits and evergreen classics, as the first Arabic female singer at Dubai Opera on Thursday. The Emirati star made her mark on the Arab music scene by presenting a successful concert at one of the most famous opera venues in the Middle East.

