The Bribery Act and Management of Commercial Intermediaries

Omani companies with UK shareholders could be forgiven for believing that the UK Bribery Act 2010 does not apply to their operations in the Sultanate of Oman. However, two recent cases have demonstrated that the enforceability of the Act extends far beyond the borders of the United Kingdom and companies with a UK interest need to exercise caution, regardless of where they operate.

