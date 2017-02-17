Tests find marijuana in Emirati man killed by Ohio officer
" Authorities say an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after an Ohio car crash and was fatally shot by police had marijuana in his system. Cleveland.com reports that toxicology tests for the 26-year-old Case Western Reserve University law student found no other drugs or alcohol in his system.
