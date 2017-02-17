Tests find marijuana in Emirati man k...

Tests find marijuana in Emirati man killed by Ohio officer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Authorities say an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after an Ohio car crash and was fatally shot by police had marijuana in his system. Cleveland.com reports that toxicology tests for the 26-year-old Case Western Reserve University law student found no other drugs or alcohol in his system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,726 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC