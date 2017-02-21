Tesla to sell 200 electric cars to Dubai taxi service
If you wanted to start a green taxi service-and had ample funds to do so-Tesla electric cars would seem to be a good choice. The Model S and Model X offer plenty of interior space and range, and their popularity would like raise the profile of any taxi service using them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC