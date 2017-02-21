Tesla to sell 200 electric cars to Du...

Tesla to sell 200 electric cars to Dubai taxi service

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GreenCarReports

If you wanted to start a green taxi service-and had ample funds to do so-Tesla electric cars would seem to be a good choice. The Model S and Model X offer plenty of interior space and range, and their popularity would like raise the profile of any taxi service using them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC