Taking to Instagram, Princess Haya first posted a series of tributes to her parents.
Honouring the memory of her parents - the late King Hussein bin Talal and Queen Alia Al Hussein, Princess Haya bint Hussein; the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, donated an undisclosed amount that will feed over 30,000 families in her home country, Jordan. The donation was made in her name as well as her son Zayed and her daughter Jalila.
