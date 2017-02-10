Swaraj seeks report on deaths of Indians in Dubai
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday sought a report from the Indian embassy in UAE on the deaths of three Indians nationals there. NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday sought a report from the Indian embassy in UAE regarding three Indians who reportedly suffocated to death in diesel tanks in the Gulf nation.
