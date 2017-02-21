SOUQ.com launches 'Global Bookstore' with over 6 million books on the platform

SOUQ.com, the Middle East's largest online retail and marketplace platform announces the launch of its latest category- 'Global Bookstore', to provide customers access to over 6 million books on the platform. This huge category expansion for SOUQ.com makes books more accessible to the region and is in line with the UAE's government vision to prepare a national framework that helps prepare a generation of readers, reinforcing its position as a capital of content, culture and knowledge.

