Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown

Read more: The Gazette

Paris was plunged into panic - again - when soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum shot an attacker who lunged at them with two machetes on Friday and shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as the historic landmark went into lockdown. The threat appeared to quickly recede after the assailant was subdued, but it cast a new shadow over the city just as tourism was beginning to rebound after a string of deadly attacks.

Chicago, IL

